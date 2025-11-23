Multilateralism Triumphs: A Call from Global Leaders at G20 and COP30

At the recent G20 summit in Johannesburg, global leaders showcased a united front in support of multilateralism, despite the absence of U.S. President Donald Trump. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underscored the importance of joint global efforts to combat pressing global issues.

Lula emphasized that the G20's strength remains intact, and voiced optimism for next year's summit in Miami, when the United States will assume the role of host. He reassured the international community that the summit's resolutions, including those from the concurrent COP30 in Brazil, will be actively pursued.

Amidst these discussions, Lula expressed grave concerns over a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, signaling his intention to address this with Trump to prevent potential military conflicts in South America.