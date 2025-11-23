Left Menu

Multilateralism Triumphs: A Call from Global Leaders at G20 and COP30

Brazil's President, Lula da Silva, reaffirms faith in multilateralism at the G20 summit amid the U.S. pursuit of unilateral actions. Despite Trump's absence, global leaders focus on implementing key decisions to tackle climate change and global challenges, while expressing concern over U.S. military actions in the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:46 IST
Multilateralism Triumphs: A Call from Global Leaders at G20 and COP30
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the recent G20 summit in Johannesburg, global leaders showcased a united front in support of multilateralism, despite the absence of U.S. President Donald Trump. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underscored the importance of joint global efforts to combat pressing global issues.

Lula emphasized that the G20's strength remains intact, and voiced optimism for next year's summit in Miami, when the United States will assume the role of host. He reassured the international community that the summit's resolutions, including those from the concurrent COP30 in Brazil, will be actively pursued.

Amidst these discussions, Lula expressed grave concerns over a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, signaling his intention to address this with Trump to prevent potential military conflicts in South America.

TRENDING

1
Amnesty Proposals Stir Tension in Bucha Amid Painful Peace Talks

Amnesty Proposals Stir Tension in Bucha Amid Painful Peace Talks

 Ukraine
2
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
3
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
4
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025