Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Strategizes for Urban and Panchayat Polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led a strategic meeting with BJP leaders to boost booth-level networks ahead of the urban and panchayat elections. The discussion emphasized communicating government achievements and addressing alleged Congress irregularities. The BJP aims to strengthen its organizational strategy with similar future meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:39 IST
Rajasthan BJP Strategizes for Urban and Panchayat Polls
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the urban body and panchayat elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gathered BJP district and mandal presidents for a closed-door meeting at his residence on Sunday.

The meeting, attended by key BJP figures, focused on enhancing booth-level networks and promoting the government's performance. Sharma emphasized the BJP's achievements compared to the previous Congress administration and encouraged party members to publicize these successes.

State BJP chief Madan Rathore criticized the previous Congress government for politically-driven decisions, such as irregularities in ward restructuring. The BJP intends to continue similar meetings to strengthen its organizational strategy statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
2
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
3
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia
4
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025