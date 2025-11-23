Rajasthan BJP Strategizes for Urban and Panchayat Polls
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led a strategic meeting with BJP leaders to boost booth-level networks ahead of the urban and panchayat elections. The discussion emphasized communicating government achievements and addressing alleged Congress irregularities. The BJP aims to strengthen its organizational strategy with similar future meetings.
In a strategic move ahead of the urban body and panchayat elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gathered BJP district and mandal presidents for a closed-door meeting at his residence on Sunday.
The meeting, attended by key BJP figures, focused on enhancing booth-level networks and promoting the government's performance. Sharma emphasized the BJP's achievements compared to the previous Congress administration and encouraged party members to publicize these successes.
State BJP chief Madan Rathore criticized the previous Congress government for politically-driven decisions, such as irregularities in ward restructuring. The BJP intends to continue similar meetings to strengthen its organizational strategy statewide.
