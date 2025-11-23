Left Menu

Tensions Ignite: Trinamool Congress Camp Set Ablaze in Kalyani

In West Bengal's Nadia district, a Trinamool Congress support camp was allegedly set on fire, with the party accusing the BJP. The camp intended to provide public support and relief. Police are investigating, while a local BJP leader suggests internal conflicts within the Trinamool Congress may be to blame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fiery turn of events in West Bengal's Nadia district, a Trinamool Congress assistance camp was reportedly set ablaze in Kalyani. The party claims this act of vandalism is the handiwork of BJP, escalating already tense political rivalries in the region.

The vandalized camp, located in Ward No. 6 of Kalyani Town, had been established to offer critical support and relief to the public. According to social media posts by the Trinamool Congress, BJP supporters are responsible for this midnight attack, accompanied by video evidence of the destruction.

Meanwhile, the local law enforcement has initiated a manhunt to apprehend those responsible. However, amidst these allegations, a BJP district leader countered, suggesting the attack resulted from internal discord among Trinamool Congress factions rather than external political sabotage.

