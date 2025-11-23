High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tension

European and Ukrainian leaders gathered in Geneva on Sunday, strategizing ahead of a critical meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Their focus was on a contentious proposal from President Donald Trump aimed at ending Russia's protracted war on Ukraine. Ukrainian delegates, led by presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, initiated discussions with security advisors from the UK, France, and Germany. The diplomatic maneuvers aim to reshape a plan perceived as biased towards Moscow.

Hours before, President Trump launched an online tirade targeting Ukraine's perceived lack of gratitude for US military support. Trump also criticized European allies for continuing oil purchases from Russia, asserting that US and Ukrainian leadership could have averted Russia's invasion.

Amid these developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for a favorable resolution. Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of halting bloodshed and ensuring the conflict does not reignite. The talks are complex, with Ukrainian priorities at the forefront, yet requiring delicate balance to maintain crucial American support.

(With inputs from agencies.)