India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in innovation, defence, and talent mobility. Both leaders shared their commitment to advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership.

The leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing trade ties between India and Japan, recognizing that a robust partnership is essential for global improvement. Discussions also encompassed a broader narrative for regional peace, prosperity, and stability, reinforcing mutual commitment.

The leaders celebrated progress in numerous areas, including AI and technology, while also setting ambitious investment targets for the future. Japan pledged robust support for the AI Summit in India, illustrating a shared vision for a collaborative future.

