India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership Strengthened at G20 Summit

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Sanae Takaichi of Japan met at the G20 Summit to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, and trade. They reaffirmed their commitment to the India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership, with a focus on regional and global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:01 IST
On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in innovation, defence, and talent mobility. Both leaders shared their commitment to advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership.

The leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing trade ties between India and Japan, recognizing that a robust partnership is essential for global improvement. Discussions also encompassed a broader narrative for regional peace, prosperity, and stability, reinforcing mutual commitment.

The leaders celebrated progress in numerous areas, including AI and technology, while also setting ambitious investment targets for the future. Japan pledged robust support for the AI Summit in India, illustrating a shared vision for a collaborative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

