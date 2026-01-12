British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia is actively seeking to bolster its commercial connections with India across various sectors, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), critical minerals, lumber, and technology. The Canadian province's Premier, David Eby, made this announcement at the beginning of a six-day visit to India.

Both nations are striving to rekindle their trade relations following a two-year suspension and aim to diversify supply chains in light of U.S. tariff impositions. Eby emphasized the importance of strategic international partnerships to counter U.S. tariffs affecting B.C. workers and businesses, highlighting India's vast trade potential.

During his stay, Eby will engage with Indian companies to foster agreements and business relationships that generate jobs for British Columbians and support Indian growth. Scheduled meetings with government and business leaders across Indian cities aim to secure investments towards a $200 billion target over the next decade.