SIR: A Political Strategy in West Bengal's Electoral Battlefield

Yogendra Yadav, a noted psephologist and activist, voiced concerns on Sunday over the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal, suggesting it serves as a precursor to a larger national strategy.

Addressing an assembly at the Bharat Sabha Hall, Yadav accused the BJP of leveraging the SIR process as a mechanism to diminish voter numbers ahead of the 2026 Bengal elections. According to Yadav, the BJP is using Bihar as a testing ground, intending to fully implement the strategy in Bengal.

He argued that the BJP's use of SIR marks a significant disenfranchisement of legitimate voters in opposition strongholds, a tactic aimed at influencing electoral outcomes by excluding eligible voters from the final rolls. Yadav's critique extended to questioning the Electoral Commission's criteria for choosing states like West Bengal for SIR implementation, especially while excluding states like Assam.

