Optimism Amid Challenges: U.S. Economic Recovery and Future Growth Prospects

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about U.S. economic growth prospects despite challenges like the 43-day government shutdown and inflation. Bessent emphasized tax cuts and easing interest rates as key factors supporting recovery and highlighted plans to lower healthcare costs and boost real income levels through policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:54 IST
Treasury Secretary

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has conveyed optimism about the U.S. economy's growth prospects for next year, despite a significant $11 billion hit due to the recent 43-day government shutdown. Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Bessent pointed to easing interest rates and tax cuts as central pillars for economic recovery.

Bessent reiterated the administration's stance that the services economy, rather than President Trump's tariffs, is the primary driver of inflation. He anticipated that lower energy prices would lead to broader price decreases, while the administration continues to tackle inflationary pressures. This message comes amid concerns about affordability and Trump's declining approval ratings following Democratic electoral victories.

Despite data indicating a slowdown in factory activity, Bessent remains hopeful for strong, non-inflationary growth by 2026. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett also predicted a prosperous 2026, following a temporary dip in the fourth quarter. The administration plans to boost the economy through strategic trade deals and policy changes aimed at enhancing real incomes and reducing healthcare costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

