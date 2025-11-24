Left Menu

Sinisa Karan's Presidential Victory in Bosnia's Snap Election

Sinisa Karan, the candidate from the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, has reportedly won the snap presidential election in Bosnia's Serb Republic. The election followed former President Milorad Dodik's suspension from politics. Official results will be announced by the central election commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 24-11-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 02:39 IST
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

In a closely watched election, Sinisa Karan has emerged victorious in Bosnia's Serb Republic snap presidential polls. The victory for Karan, representing the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, was confirmed by ousted leader Milorad Dodik.

The election was necessitated by Dodik's removal from office and subsequent six-year ban from political activities.

The central election commission is set to release the preliminary results at 2200 GMT, finalizing the outcomes of the contentious race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

