Sinisa Karan's Presidential Victory in Bosnia's Snap Election

In a closely watched election, Sinisa Karan has emerged victorious in Bosnia's Serb Republic snap presidential polls. The victory for Karan, representing the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, was confirmed by ousted leader Milorad Dodik.

The election was necessitated by Dodik's removal from office and subsequent six-year ban from political activities.

The central election commission is set to release the preliminary results at 2200 GMT, finalizing the outcomes of the contentious race.

(With inputs from agencies.)