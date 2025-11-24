Modi's Global Diplomacy: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-day diplomatic visit to South Africa with key engagements at the G20 and India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) meetings.

During the G20 Leaders Summit, Modi advocated for a global agreement to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence, stressing the importance of a human-centric approach to emerging technologies.

At the IBSA meeting, he underscored the necessity of reforming the UN Security Council, urging the troika to push for changes in global governance. Modi met with various heads of state, expressing gratitude for South Africa's hospitality, as he returned to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)