TMC Calls for Transparency in Bengal's Voter List Revision

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale criticizes the Election Commission of India for its rushed and opaque Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in West Bengal. Gokhale demands protection for Booth Level Officers and clarity in the revision process, arguing the current method may harm legitimate voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:15 IST
Saket Gokhale
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has raised concerns over the Election Commission of India's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in West Bengal. He calls for greater transparency and protection for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who face undue stress and risks.

Gokhale argues that while the party supports the purpose of updating voter lists, the process's current implementation is dangerously rushed, potentially leading to errors and undue harm to BLOs. He highlights alarming incidents of exhaustion and suicide among BLOs tasked with SIR duties.

Accusing the Election Commission of acting hastily and undermining voter rights, Gokhale calls for a more extended and transparent process. He suggests that the hurried revision could serve hidden political agendas rather than genuinely safeguarding the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

