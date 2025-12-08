Left Menu

India's Aviation Industry on the Rise: Call for More Airlines Amid Indigo's Dominance

India's aviation industry shows significant growth potential, requiring more airline players to meet increasing demand. The government is striving to enhance competition amid concerns over Indigo's market dominance. Ongoing efforts focus on addressing technical issues and ensuring strict adherence to aviation regulations for improved passenger experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:03 IST
The Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, emphasized the need for more significant players in India's burgeoning aviation sector, highlighting the current gap between demand and existing capacity. The government's efforts to stimulate industry expansion were discussed in the Rajya Sabha, with Naidu advocating for increased competition.

Concerns about market monopoly by Indigo, holding over 60% market share, were addressed. The minister assured stakeholders of the government's actions to foster a competitive environment. The proposed collaboration between the aviation ministry and the Competition Commission of India aims to thoroughly assess barriers and promote easier market entry.

A technical fault at Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 6, 2025, prompted swift action from the Airport Authority of India. Despite passenger inconvenience, strict civil aviation regulations are imposed on airlines. An inquiry into the system fault is underway, with continued global vigilance on technological advancements.

