High Stakes in IRCTC Corruption Case as Key Figures Face Trial

Rabri Devi has filed a transfer petition in the IRCTC corruption case, which also implicates Lalu Prasad and Tejaswi Yadav. The case, now in the prosecution evidence stage, concerns alleged misconduct in hotel tenders during Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister. The court will hear the petition soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:18 IST
Representative image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Rabri Devi, a central figure in the IRCTC corruption case, has filed a transfer application as the case moves into the prosecution evidence phase. The petition, involving prominent figures Lalu Prasad and Tejaswi Yadav, is set to be heard by the Principal District and Session judge this Tuesday.

The charges stem from allegations that, during his tenure as Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav engaged in corrupt practices in awarding tenders for IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The Rouse Avenue court on October 13 formally charged Lalu, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and others with criminal conspiracy and related offences.

The CBI has provided sufficient grounds for framing charges, asserting that the accused were involved in a scheme exchanging hotel contracts for land. Despite the serious allegations, Lalu Prasad maintains his innocence, while Rabri Devi and his son, Tejaswi Yadav, have denied the charges and are prepared to contest them in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

