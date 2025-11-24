BJP Denies Bribery Allegations in Palakkad Amid Local Body Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently refuted claims that it attempted to bribe a Congress candidate to withdraw from the Palakkad local body elections. BJP Palakkad District President, Prasanth Sivan, labeled these allegations as 'fabricated campaigns' engineered by the Congress to detract from its internal turmoil.

'These claims are nothing short of deliberate fabrications by the Congress to cover up their own internal strife,' asserted Sivan. He pointed to the diversity of candidates, including Congress members themselves, contesting the elections as evidence of Congress's struggles. He further emphasized the robust position of the BJP in the area, noting their significant lead in previous elections, thus negating the need for coercive tactics.

As Kerala braces for its local body elections, which will occur in two phases across various districts, the political climate intensifies. The elections, set for December 9 in the southern and central districts and December 11 in the northern regions, will culminate in a vote count on December 13. The state's Model Code of Conduct remains in effect throughout this period.

