TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh's Sudden Hospitalization

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe leg injuries following a fall at his Kolkata residence, party officials reported on Monday.

The state general secretary and spokesperson of the party, Ghosh, slipped in the bathroom, leading to significant injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Currently under observation at a private hospital in Salt Lake, his medical team is deliberating surgery, pending further evaluation through X-rays and scans.

