Left Menu

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh's Sudden Hospitalization

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh suffered serious leg injuries after a fall at his home in Kolkata. Currently under medical observation at a private hospital in Salt Lake, Ghosh may require surgery. Medical professionals are conducting careful evaluations to decide the necessary treatment for his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:56 IST
TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh's Sudden Hospitalization
Kunal Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe leg injuries following a fall at his Kolkata residence, party officials reported on Monday.

The state general secretary and spokesperson of the party, Ghosh, slipped in the bathroom, leading to significant injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Currently under observation at a private hospital in Salt Lake, his medical team is deliberating surgery, pending further evaluation through X-rays and scans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

 India
2
Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

 India
4
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025