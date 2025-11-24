Left Menu

Controversy Over Special Intensive Revision: A Political Battle Over Infiltrators

Union Minister Nityanand Rai accused opposition leaders of protecting infiltrators by questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He criticized their stance as politically motivated and detrimental to national interest. The SIR, conducted in states like Bihar, aimed to weed out illegal voters and strengthen democracy.

Controversy Over Special Intensive Revision: A Political Battle Over Infiltrators
Union Minister Nityanand Rai has accused the opposition of attempting to 'protect infiltrators' by questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the press, Rai, the minister of state for home, claimed that figures like Rahul Gandhi are driven by 'politics of appeasement' and show a lack of interest in national welfare.

According to Rai, the SIR is a crucial democratic exercise, necessary for removing unauthorised individuals from electoral rolls, particularly in states such as Bihar. The recent deletion of over 60 lakh names, identified as deceased or relocated, underscores the magnitude and necessity of the endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

