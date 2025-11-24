Egypt's Parliamentary Elections: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Economic Woes

Egyptians returned to the polls on Monday for the crucial second phase of parliamentary elections. This decision followed the annulment of results in around two dozen districts due to reported violations.

The electoral process unfolds against the backdrop of Egypt's struggling economy. While international financial bodies have supported the government's aggressive reforms — including currency flotation and subsidy cuts — the measures have simultaneously driven up costs for electricity, water, and basic commodities. This economic pressure is acutely felt by the poor and middle class.

In the first voting stage on November 10-11, allegations of misconduct arose from 14 provinces. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi responded by ordering an investigation and a rerun for certain locations set for December 3-4. Spanning across seven provinces, these elections will fill 568 parliamentary seats, with half claimed by independent candidates and half by political parties, plus 28 members appointed by el-Sissi.

