Left Menu

Egypt's Parliamentary Elections: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Economic Woes

Egyptians participated in the second stage of parliamentary elections with annulments in some constituencies due to violations. The elections occur amid economic struggles despite reform efforts. Violations prompted a rerun, impacting 19 constituencies with a total of 568 seats contested. President el-Sissi maintains significant power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:26 IST
Egypt's Parliamentary Elections: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Economic Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egyptians returned to the polls on Monday for the crucial second phase of parliamentary elections. This decision followed the annulment of results in around two dozen districts due to reported violations.

The electoral process unfolds against the backdrop of Egypt's struggling economy. While international financial bodies have supported the government's aggressive reforms — including currency flotation and subsidy cuts — the measures have simultaneously driven up costs for electricity, water, and basic commodities. This economic pressure is acutely felt by the poor and middle class.

In the first voting stage on November 10-11, allegations of misconduct arose from 14 provinces. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi responded by ordering an investigation and a rerun for certain locations set for December 3-4. Spanning across seven provinces, these elections will fill 568 parliamentary seats, with half claimed by independent candidates and half by political parties, plus 28 members appointed by el-Sissi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

 India
3
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect o...

 India
4
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025