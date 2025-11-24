High-Stakes Tensions: China and Japan's Missile Standoff Over Taiwan

The brewing tensions between China and Japan have reached new heights as Japan's planned missile deployment near Taiwan draws strong rebukes from Beijing. China has termed this move as an 'extremely dangerous' development, exacerbating military tensions in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized Japan's actions as deliberate provocation, accusing Japanese right-wing forces of reviving militarism and destabilizing the region. This deployment aligns with statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting a possible military confrontation with China over Taiwan.

Amidst these developments, China has ramped up its military exercises, while the US has reiterated its strong support for Japan, emphasizing its commitment to the Japan-US alliance. The diplomatic standoff has also impacted tourism and planned meetings, such as the trilateral summit between China, Japan, and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)