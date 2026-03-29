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Reza Pahlavi Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul of Iran's Regime Amid Regional Tensions

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urges for an orderly transition from the current regime, crediting US military operations for crippling Iran's leadership and infrastructure. He calls for no remnants of the regime to remain, outlining a democratic path forward with continued US support amid escalating regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:57 IST
Reza Pahlavi Calls for Comprehensive Overhaul of Iran's Regime Amid Regional Tensions
Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi (Photo/X@PahlaviReza). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a compelling address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian Crown Prince, firmly declared the necessity of an exhaustive transition from Iran's current regime. He stressed that an orderly shift was essential, citing the growing regional tensions demanding urgent action.

Pahlavi praised US military interventions, codenamed 'Midnight Hammer' and 'Epic Fury,' which he claims have significantly debilitated the ruling establishment by eliminating top figures, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and dismantling critical military and nuclear infrastructures. He lauded President Donald Trump and American forces for their decisive efforts, asserting they have empowered millions of Iranians to challenge decades of governmental repression.

Advocating for thorough change, Pahlavi expressed that any remnant of the existing regime would perpetuate instability. He proposed the 'Iran Prosperity Project' as a strategic framework for national recovery, urging the US to maintain its supportive stance, thereby enabling the Iranian populace to achieve a transformative change and ensure long-term stability.

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