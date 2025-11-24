Left Menu

U.S. Designates Cartel de los Soles as Foreign Terrorist Group, Sparking Venezuelan Outcry

The U.S. has formally labeled the Venezuelan cartel, Cartel de los Soles, as a foreign terrorist organization, alleging its involvement in drug trafficking. Venezuela, including President Maduro, rejects these claims, attributing them to U.S. aspirations for regime change. The designation could heighten tensions amid possible U.S. military intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:24 IST
The United States government took a definitive stance on Monday by officially naming Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization. The designation brings new terrorism-related sanctions upon the group, which is purportedly linked to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and some senior officials.

Venezuela's leadership has dismissed the U.S. decision as preposterous, maintaining that the cartel is fictitious. Asserting the U.S. seeks control over Venezuela's resources, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil openly criticized the announcement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited the cartel's involvement in drug imports to the U.S. as justification for the move.

Despite mounting pressure and President Trump's military posturing in the region, experts clarify that the current sanctions legal framework does not justify military intervention. The move may amplify U.S.-Venezuela tensions, especially with impending operations that remain undefined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

