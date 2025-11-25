Left Menu

Controversial Prosecutor's Appointment Sparks Legal Turmoil

A federal judge ruled that charges against James Comey and Letitia James, both critics of Trump, were unlawfully pursued by Lindsey Halligan, an improperly appointed U.S. attorney. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, allowing the Justice Department to potentially refile the cases under a lawful appointment.

A federal judge has dismissed criminal charges against James Comey and Letitia James, foes of former President Trump, citing improper appointment of the U.S. attorney prosecuting the cases.

The ruling against Lindsey Halligan's appointment throws out cases Trump advocated for, spotlighting the controversial appointment lacking legal authorization.

Judge Currie issued the decision without prejudice, permitting the Justice Department to refile with a legally sanctioned prosecutor, stirring ongoing debate about political motives in legal proceedings.

