Controversial Prosecutor's Appointment Sparks Legal Turmoil

A federal judge has dismissed criminal charges against James Comey and Letitia James, foes of former President Trump, citing improper appointment of the U.S. attorney prosecuting the cases.

The ruling against Lindsey Halligan's appointment throws out cases Trump advocated for, spotlighting the controversial appointment lacking legal authorization.

Judge Currie issued the decision without prejudice, permitting the Justice Department to refile with a legally sanctioned prosecutor, stirring ongoing debate about political motives in legal proceedings.

