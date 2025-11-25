Trump's Executive Gambit: Targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

President Donald Trump took decisive action on Monday by signing an executive order aimed at evaluating whether certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood should be classified as foreign terrorist organizations. This directive will focus on branches located in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan, according to the White House.

The initiative is perceived as part of a broader strategy to counteract the transnational network of the Muslim Brotherhood, which, as outlined in a White House fact sheet, is accused of fostering terrorism and conducting campaigns that undermine U.S. interests and allies in the Middle East.

By considering this designation, the Trump administration seeks to curtail the Muslim Brotherhood's global influence and its destabilizing activities in the region, reinforcing U.S. efforts to safeguard national and allied security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)