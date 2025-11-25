Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Leaders Discuss Taiwan's Future

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to discuss Trump's recent conversation with China's President Xi Jinping. The discussion is pivotal as it touches on Taiwan, a sensitive topic for China. Japan signals military concerns over potential Chinese aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 07:17 IST
Amid rising tensions surrounding Taiwan, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled for a crucial phone call. This conversation follows Trump's recent dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as reported by government sources.

The focus remains on Taiwan, with Trump expected to brief Takaichi on his discussion with Xi. The discourse comes after Takaichi suggested that a Chinese military action against Taiwan could prompt Japan's military response.

China's official stance, reiterated by Xi to Trump, envisages Taiwan's reintegration as part of China's global strategic vision, a sentiment strongly opposed by Taiwan's leadership. Meanwhile, Japan emphasizes the importance of U.S.-China relations for international stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

