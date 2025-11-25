Tensions Rise as Leaders Discuss Taiwan's Future

Amid rising tensions surrounding Taiwan, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled for a crucial phone call. This conversation follows Trump's recent dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as reported by government sources.

The focus remains on Taiwan, with Trump expected to brief Takaichi on his discussion with Xi. The discourse comes after Takaichi suggested that a Chinese military action against Taiwan could prompt Japan's military response.

China's official stance, reiterated by Xi to Trump, envisages Taiwan's reintegration as part of China's global strategic vision, a sentiment strongly opposed by Taiwan's leadership. Meanwhile, Japan emphasizes the importance of U.S.-China relations for international stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)