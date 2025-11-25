Diplomatic Turbulence: Taiwan at the Center of Japan-US-China Tensions

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and former U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a conversation regarding the intricate dynamics with China, particularly focusing on Taiwan relations. This marks the first direct dialogue between the leaders since Takaichi's contentious remarks regarding Taiwan prompted a sharp response from Beijing.

Takaichi, addressing the media, conveyed that Trump provided a succinct overview of recent U.S.-China relations. However, the specifics of their discussion were not disclosed. 'President Trump and I share a close rapport,' she stated, emphasizing their enduring friendship and open communication line.

Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored Taiwan's integration into China as crucial for his global vision, during his talks with Trump. Yet, Trump publicly remained silent on the Taiwan issue, focusing instead on trade progress. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai reaffirmed the island's independent stance, dismissing any prospects of aligning with China, while Japan's cabinet reiterates the vital importance of stable U.S.-China relations.

