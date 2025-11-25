Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Sovereignty Claims

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai on Tuesday declared Taiwan's firm stance against integrating with China, emphasizing the island's sovereignty for its 23 million citizens.

This announcement follows a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, where Xi reinforced China's claim over Taiwan, citing historical context post-World War Two.

Cho's rejection of Xi's assertions, highlighting Taiwan's independence, aligns with the broader Taiwanese political consensus against Beijing's "one country, two systems" model.

(With inputs from agencies.)