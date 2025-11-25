Left Menu

Taiwan's Sovereignty Standoff: No 'Return' to China

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai declares that Taiwan's return to China isn't an option following Chinese President Xi Jinping's assertion of sovereignty claims. Taiwan's government underlines its stance as a sovereign state, rejecting China's 'one country, two systems' model. Heightened tensions involve balloon flights over Taiwan Strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strong rebuttal to Chinese sovereignty claims, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai announced on Tuesday that a 'return to China' is not on the agenda for Taiwan's 23 million residents. This statement follows a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which Xi reiterated China's position.

Xi emphasized that Taiwan's incorporation into China post-World War Two remains vital to China's perception of the global order. However, Taiwan's government, elected democratically, insists on its status as a sovereign and independent nation, resisting any Chinese narrative to the contrary.

Despite China's proposal of a 'one country, two systems' arrangement, it remains unpopular among Taiwan's political spectrum. This comes amid ongoing Chinese military pressure and alleged harassment activities, including recent balloon flights over the Taiwan Strait, complicating Taiwan's security outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

