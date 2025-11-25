Taiwan's Sovereignty Standoff: No 'Return' to China

In a strong rebuttal to Chinese sovereignty claims, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai announced on Tuesday that a 'return to China' is not on the agenda for Taiwan's 23 million residents. This statement follows a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which Xi reiterated China's position.

Xi emphasized that Taiwan's incorporation into China post-World War Two remains vital to China's perception of the global order. However, Taiwan's government, elected democratically, insists on its status as a sovereign and independent nation, resisting any Chinese narrative to the contrary.

Despite China's proposal of a 'one country, two systems' arrangement, it remains unpopular among Taiwan's political spectrum. This comes amid ongoing Chinese military pressure and alleged harassment activities, including recent balloon flights over the Taiwan Strait, complicating Taiwan's security outlook.

