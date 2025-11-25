Trump's Vision for H-1B: Balancing American Jobs and Skilled Immigration

US President Donald Trump has clarified his position on the contentious H-1B visa issue, emphasizing his nuanced approach in balancing American employment with skilled immigration. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump does not endorse replacing US workers but aims for economic growth through strategic foreign investments.

In light of concerns about the displacement of American workers by H-1B visa holders, Trump reiterated his stance, highlighting the misconception of his policies. Leavitt stressed that Trump seeks to revitalize American manufacturing by drawing foreign investments and inclusive workforce integration, calling for foreign companies to provide jobs for American workers.

Trump has faced backlash from his MAGA base for his openness to skilled immigrants. He acknowledges the significance of foreign talent in teaching complex skills to American workers. As US companies embark on sophisticated projects, Trump believes that welcoming skilled immigrants can bolster domestic economic growth.

