Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Sovereignty Claims

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai firmly rejected China's sovereignty claims over the island, emphasizing Taiwan's status as a sovereign nation. Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks to Donald Trump regarding Taiwan's 'return', Taiwan's government remains opposed. Tensions persist between China and Taiwan, with military pressures and political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:08 IST
Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai has definitively rejected China's sovereignty claims over the island, delivering a clear message that Taiwan remains a fully independent and sovereign nation. Cho's comments came in response to Chinese President Xi Jinping's discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, where Xi reiterated China's vision of Taiwan's 'return'.

The tension between Beijing and Taipei escalates as Taiwan's leadership stands opposed to the 'one country, two systems' model proposed by China. The model has gained no traction among Taiwan's political parties and was firmly rejected by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, adding to the strain in cross-strait relations.

Amid rising military pressure, Taiwan has observed an increased presence of Chinese activities, including an overflight by Chinese balloons. While China dismisses these claims as meteorological, Taiwan views them as harassment. The situation remains delicate, with historical disagreements further compounded by current geopolitical dynamics.

