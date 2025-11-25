Left Menu

Tamil 'Exceptionalism': A Political Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu politics embodies 'Tamil exceptionalism', emphasizing its uniqueness. Governor R N Ravi criticizes local politicians for not preserving Tamil culture. He highlights the shift from Tamil to English education and laments inadequate budget for Tamil language research. Ravi’s actions reflect ongoing tensions with the DMK government.

Tamil Nadu's political landscape is currently framed by the concept of 'Tamil exceptionalism', a notion asserting the language's distinctiveness. Governor R N Ravi criticizes this ideology, claiming it is rooted in hostility towards other languages, including those of the Dravidian family.

Governor Ravi has had repeated confrontations with the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. He argues that Tamil politicians fall short in promoting the Tamil language and culture, as evidenced by the declining number of students opting for Tamil-medium education and a 'zero-budget' allocation for research in the language.

Ravi expressed his criticism during a recent interview, where he also recounted incidents signaling friction with the government. He highlighted a protest when the national anthem was not played during the Assembly's first session of the year, reflecting his constitutional duty to uphold the national anthem's sanctity.

