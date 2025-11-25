Teresa Peramato Nominated as Spain's Chief Prosecutor

Spain's government has appointed Teresa Peramato as the nation's chief prosecutor, succeeding the former officeholder who resigned after a conviction in a leak-related case.

Peramato brings 35 years of prosecutorial experience and is widely respected for her work in combating gender-based violence, according to the Justice Ministry.

Her nomination, likely to be scrutinized by the opposition, will undergo reviews by Spain's legal advisory bodies and parliament before formalization by King Felipe.

(With inputs from agencies.)