Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Xi's Constructive Call

The United States initiated a call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to China's foreign ministry. The discussion was described as positive, friendly, and constructive. Trump praised strong U.S.-China relations, while Xi emphasized Taiwan's return as essential to China's global outlook.
China's foreign ministry reported on Tuesday that the United States took the initiative to arrange a phone call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the call's atmosphere as "positive, friendly, and constructive," during a press conference.
Following Monday's conversation, Trump hailed the U.S.-China relationship as "extremely strong," while Xi reiterated that Taiwan's return to China is crucial for Beijing's global vision.
