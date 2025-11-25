Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Xi's Constructive Call

The United States initiated a call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to China's foreign ministry. The discussion was described as positive, friendly, and constructive. Trump praised strong U.S.-China relations, while Xi emphasized Taiwan's return as essential to China's global outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry reported on Tuesday that the United States took the initiative to arrange a phone call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the call's atmosphere as "positive, friendly, and constructive," during a press conference.

Following Monday's conversation, Trump hailed the U.S.-China relationship as "extremely strong," while Xi reiterated that Taiwan's return to China is crucial for Beijing's global vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

