Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Xi's Constructive Call

China's foreign ministry reported on Tuesday that the United States took the initiative to arrange a phone call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the call's atmosphere as "positive, friendly, and constructive," during a press conference.

Following Monday's conversation, Trump hailed the U.S.-China relationship as "extremely strong," while Xi reiterated that Taiwan's return to China is crucial for Beijing's global vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)