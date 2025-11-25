Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy in Abu Dhabi: U.S. Push for Ukraine Peace Deal

U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll engages in secret talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi, aiming to broker peace in Ukraine. Tensions persist as Ukraine resists a U.S. plan perceived as favoring Russia. European allies stress Ukraine’s autonomy in decision-making amidst growing regional tensions.

Updated: 25-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has entered undisclosed discussions with Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant move by the Trump administration to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As this diplomatic effort intensifies, further meetings were anticipated on Tuesday.

The negotiations arise amid attempts to reconcile differences between the U.S. and Ukraine over a peace proposal, with unresolved core issues and Ukrainian concerns about potential pressure to accept a plan aligning with Kremlin interests. The specific details of the Abu Dhabi discussions remain undetermined, and the members of the Russian delegation are unknown. Driscoll, a key figure in U.S. diplomatic missions, is also expected to consult with Ukrainian officials during his visit.

In a backdrop of violence, Ukraine's capital Kyiv has suffered missile and drone attacks, claiming at least six lives. Meanwhile, U.S. policies regarding the Ukraine conflict have fluctuated, fostering apprehension regarding potential concessions to Russia, while European leaders call for careful evaluation of the proposed peace plan, emphasizing Ukraine's sovereignty in decisions concerning its future. Regional tensions continue to mount with increased breach incidents involving suspected Russian drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

