Fadnavis Champions Development Agenda Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes his government's commitment to fulfilling promises. At an election rally, he highlights significant development projects and welfare schemes, urging support for the BJP. Elections for municipal councils and nagar panchayats are set for December 2, with results on December 3, 2025.

Updated: 25-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:34 IST
Fadnavis Champions Development Agenda Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a recent rally, underscored his government's dedication to translating promises into action, urging voters to elect leaders aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development vision.

Speaking in Amravati's Dharni town, Fadnavis highlighted numerous development projects and welfare schemes initiated by his administration, asserting the need for transparent implementation through BJP support.

The upcoming municipal and panchayat elections on December 2 have become a focal point, with Fadnavis stressing the sustained provision of welfare programs, including free medical treatments and support for women and tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

