Britain's Plans for Ukraine Multinational Force Post-Ceasefire

Britain is planning to contribute to a multinational force in Ukraine once a ceasefire is reached, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the role of coalition partners. Russia opposed any foreign military involvement, labeling it as unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is strategizing to join a multinational force in Ukraine post-ceasefire, as confirmed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson on Tuesday.

In a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer highlighted the crucial role of coalition partners in preparing for deployment upon the cessation of hostilities.

Despite this, Russia has denounced any foreign military presence as "unacceptable," firmly opposing any potential deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

