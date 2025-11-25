Britain's Plans for Ukraine Multinational Force Post-Ceasefire

Britain is strategizing to join a multinational force in Ukraine post-ceasefire, as confirmed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson on Tuesday.

In a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer highlighted the crucial role of coalition partners in preparing for deployment upon the cessation of hostilities.

Despite this, Russia has denounced any foreign military presence as "unacceptable," firmly opposing any potential deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)