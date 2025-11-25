Governor Urges Tourists to Return to Kashmir Despite Terror Incidents

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called for tourists to keep visiting Jammu and Kashmir despite recent terror attacks, stressing that the Pahalgam incident was an isolated event. The governor conveyed this message in a press briefing during his visit to the region.

The governor addressed concerns following the deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, orchestrated by Pakistani terrorists, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, primarily tourists. In retaliation, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist activities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Kataria also highlighted a recent deadly car explosion in Delhi and an interstate terror module uncovering 3,000 kg of explosives. Despite these challenges, he insists that government measures ensure tourist safety and aim to restore tranquility in the region.

