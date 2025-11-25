Left Menu

Arunachal CM Slams China's Racial Mockery at Shanghai Airport

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu condemns the 'appalling' treatment of Pema Wangjom Thongdok, detained at Shanghai airport due to Chinese claims over Arunachal. The incident has sparked diplomatic tensions, with calls for India to demand accountability. The APCC also denounces the racial discrimination faced by Thongdok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:03 IST
Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has strongly criticized Chinese immigration authorities for their unacceptable handling of an Indian citizen at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The woman, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, was detained for 18 hours, allegedly due to China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu described the treatment as a violation of international norms and a direct affront to India's sovereignty. Thongdok's ordeal, which included her passport being called invalid, has led to appeals for intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the "racial mockery" faced by Indian citizens.

In response, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee and Indian officials have demanded strong diplomatic actions against China, emphasizing the need to safeguard the dignity of Indians, especially from Arunachal Pradesh, against such discriminatory practices.

