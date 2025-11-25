Left Menu

Assam's ST Status Debate: Political Promises Unkept

Leader of Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, accused BJP of breaking promises regarding ST status for six communities. Despite assurances in 2016, the status remains unresolved. Saikia alleges BJP misleads public, highlighting Congress's past efforts and advocating for direct negotiation with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:12 IST
Debabrata Saikia
  • Country:
  • India

Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, accused the BJP of deceitfully playing 'vile political games' over the past decade. The issue centers around the unfulfilled promise of ST status to six communities in Assam.

In 2016, Jual Oram, then Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, pledged ST status within six months if the BJP won in Assam. However, the promise remains unfulfilled, leading to ongoing protests from the communities involved.

Saikia claims the BJP now deflects responsibility, misleading the public. He insists Congress had followed due processes for ST inclusion and urges community leaders to negotiate with the central government directly.

