Leadership Wrangle: Karnataka Congress in Turmoil

Karnataka Congress is experiencing internal tensions as legislators traveled to New Delhi to press party leaders for Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar's promotion to Chief Minister. The meeting underscores the existing power struggle within the party, as Congress completes half of its five-year term.

The speculation about leadership changes arises from an alleged power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, purportedly established in 2023. As Congress lawmakers clamor for clarity, discussions highlight the potential for a cabinet reshuffle to introduce fresh faces and young talent.

The decision on leadership changes ultimately lies with the party high command, urged by legislators to intervene and put an end to the confusion. Meanwhile, Shivakumar remains publicly unaware of these maneuvers, further amplifying the party's internal dissonance.

(With inputs from agencies.)