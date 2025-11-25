Left Menu

Leadership Wrangle: Karnataka Congress in Turmoil

Karnataka Congress legislators met with party leaders in New Delhi, aiming to elevate Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar to Chief Minister. Amid speculation fueled by an alleged power-sharing agreement, tensions simmer as the party completes half of its term. The high command is urged to resolve the leadership confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:51 IST
Leadership Wrangle: Karnataka Congress in Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress is experiencing internal tensions as legislators traveled to New Delhi to press party leaders for Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar's promotion to Chief Minister. The meeting underscores the existing power struggle within the party, as Congress completes half of its five-year term.

The speculation about leadership changes arises from an alleged power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, purportedly established in 2023. As Congress lawmakers clamor for clarity, discussions highlight the potential for a cabinet reshuffle to introduce fresh faces and young talent.

The decision on leadership changes ultimately lies with the party high command, urged by legislators to intervene and put an end to the confusion. Meanwhile, Shivakumar remains publicly unaware of these maneuvers, further amplifying the party's internal dissonance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

