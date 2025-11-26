Left Menu

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

The FBI interviews six Democratic members of Congress, including Senator Mark Kelly, about a video instructing military members they can legally decline unlawful orders. The Justice Department discusses potential wrongdoings, as Democrats accuse the Trump administration of intimidation, while concerns grow over military actions in Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:43 IST
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI has launched interviews with six Democratic members of Congress following their video message advising military personnel on refusing unlawful orders, a Justice Department source informed Reuters. This investigation unfolds after the Pentagon's hint to recall Senator Mark Kelly to active duty for potential charges due to 'seditious' accusations by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

The push by President Donald Trump's administration to interview the lawmakers is seen by the Democrats as an intimidation tactic. Senator Elissa Slotkin, speaking out on an unspecified social media site, emphasized the video's creation to uphold constitutional rights, denouncing the government's targeting efforts.

The video didn't highlight specific illegal orders, though it stirred Democratic concerns about the legality of recent military actions in Latin America, linked to drug trafficking allegations. Trump's administration has been criticized for leveraging law enforcement against perceived adversaries, testing traditional democratic principles.

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025