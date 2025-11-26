FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

The FBI has launched interviews with six Democratic members of Congress following their video message advising military personnel on refusing unlawful orders, a Justice Department source informed Reuters. This investigation unfolds after the Pentagon's hint to recall Senator Mark Kelly to active duty for potential charges due to 'seditious' accusations by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

The push by President Donald Trump's administration to interview the lawmakers is seen by the Democrats as an intimidation tactic. Senator Elissa Slotkin, speaking out on an unspecified social media site, emphasized the video's creation to uphold constitutional rights, denouncing the government's targeting efforts.

The video didn't highlight specific illegal orders, though it stirred Democratic concerns about the legality of recent military actions in Latin America, linked to drug trafficking allegations. Trump's administration has been criticized for leveraging law enforcement against perceived adversaries, testing traditional democratic principles.