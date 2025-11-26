Exposing the Global Face of Pro-Trump Social Media Accounts

Pro-Trump social media accounts on platform X, once believed to be U.S.-based due to their patriotic imagery, are largely operated from regions including South Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe, recent revelations show.

A new feature introduced by Elon Musk's X lets users verify the location of accounts, exposing a significant number of major pro-MAGA accounts as being based internationally. This has sparked concerns over foreign meddling in American politics.

Despite the potential for inaccuracies due to tools like VPNs, this feature is seen as a pivotal step towards enhancing digital transparency and integrity of content on the platform.