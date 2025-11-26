Left Menu

Exposing the Global Face of Pro-Trump Social Media Accounts

After a new update to the social media platform X, many pro-Trump accounts displaying American patriotic imagery are revealed to be operated from abroad, raising concerns about foreign influence in U.S. politics. The new 'About This Account' feature allows users to verify the location of these accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:01 IST
Exposing the Global Face of Pro-Trump Social Media Accounts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pro-Trump social media accounts on platform X, once believed to be U.S.-based due to their patriotic imagery, are largely operated from regions including South Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe, recent revelations show.

A new feature introduced by Elon Musk's X lets users verify the location of accounts, exposing a significant number of major pro-MAGA accounts as being based internationally. This has sparked concerns over foreign meddling in American politics.

Despite the potential for inaccuracies due to tools like VPNs, this feature is seen as a pivotal step towards enhancing digital transparency and integrity of content on the platform.

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025