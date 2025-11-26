FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations
The FBI is investigating six Democratic Congress members for allegedly urging military refusal of unlawful orders in a contentious video. Critics accuse the Trump administration of intimidation tactics. The Pentagon considers recalling Senator Mark Kelly to active duty. Allegations arise amidst debates on military actions in Latin America.
The FBI has initiated interviews with six Democratic U.S. Congress members due to a video they released, urging military personnel to reject unlawful orders. This action, revealed by a Justice Department source, comes amid accusations from President Donald Trump who labels the act as 'seditious,' punishable by death.
Senator Mark Kelly, a prominent target due to his military background, might be recalled for active duty to face potential charges following Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's remarks. Meanwhile, Democrats assert their statements align with U.S. law, emphasizing allegiance to the Constitution over the President.
The video indirectly addresses concerns regarding military strikes on alleged drug traffickers' vessels, stoking further debate over the legality of Trump's military deployments domestically. The situation sheds light on growing tensions between the administration and lawmakers over the use and interpretation of military authority.
