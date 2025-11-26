Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan is set to introduce a $40 billion supplementary defence budget, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding itself amidst mounting pressures from China. The budget, as outlined by President Lai Ching-te in a Washington Post op-ed, includes significant new arms acquisitions from the United States.

China considers Taiwan as its territory and has intensified military and political pressure over the past five years to assert its claims. Meanwhile, Taiwan is also responding to U.S. calls to boost its defence expenditure, a sentiment echoed from Washington's pressure on European nations.

President Lai has shared aspirations for defence spending to reach 5% of GDP by 2030. The landmark package aims to enhance Taiwan's asymmetrical capabilities and impose greater costs on Beijing's strategic calculations regarding military engagement.

