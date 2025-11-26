Left Menu

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan plans a $40 billion supplementary defence budget, emphasizing its resolve to self-defend amid growing Chinese pressure. U.S. arms purchases are included. President Lai Ching-te aims for defence spending to hit 5% of GDP by 2030. The proposal aligns with U.S. encouragement for increased Taiwanese defence spending.

Updated: 26-11-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 07:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is set to introduce a $40 billion supplementary defence budget, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding itself amidst mounting pressures from China. The budget, as outlined by President Lai Ching-te in a Washington Post op-ed, includes significant new arms acquisitions from the United States.

China considers Taiwan as its territory and has intensified military and political pressure over the past five years to assert its claims. Meanwhile, Taiwan is also responding to U.S. calls to boost its defence expenditure, a sentiment echoed from Washington's pressure on European nations.

President Lai has shared aspirations for defence spending to reach 5% of GDP by 2030. The landmark package aims to enhance Taiwan's asymmetrical capabilities and impose greater costs on Beijing's strategic calculations regarding military engagement.

