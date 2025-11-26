Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Tunisia vs. EU

Tunisian President Kais Saied protested a diplomatic breach after the EU ambassador's meeting with a union head, reflecting growing tensions with civil-society groups. The incident highlights Saied's crackdown on NGOs and trade unions amid Tunisia's political and economic crisis, straining EU relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:30 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Tunisia vs. EU

Tunisian President Kais Saied expressed strong objections to what he described as a diplomatic breach following a meeting between the EU ambassador and the leader of a significant union. This development signifies increasing friction with Tunisia's largest civil-society group.

The encounter occurred as EU Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone recently held discussions with UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi. During the meeting, the ambassador lauded the union's Nobel Peace Prize-winning achievements in 2015 and emphasized ongoing collaboration with Tunisia's civil society.

In a statement, Saied insisted on adherence to diplomatic protocols and criticized actions taken outside official channels. The Tunisian administration's crackdown has affected numerous groups, triggering widespread protests amid economic and political turmoil. EU-Tunisia relations have deteriorated, particularly after Saied assumed extensive powers in 2021, sparking international concern and opposition claims of a coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In globally changing scenario, we must be ready for reforms in various spheres like electoral, social, judicial, financial: VP Radhakrishnan.

In globally changing scenario, we must be ready for reforms in various spher...

 India
2
Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

 Global
3
South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

 Global
4
President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine languages.

President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine la...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025