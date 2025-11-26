Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Tunisia vs. EU

Tunisian President Kais Saied expressed strong objections to what he described as a diplomatic breach following a meeting between the EU ambassador and the leader of a significant union. This development signifies increasing friction with Tunisia's largest civil-society group.

The encounter occurred as EU Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone recently held discussions with UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi. During the meeting, the ambassador lauded the union's Nobel Peace Prize-winning achievements in 2015 and emphasized ongoing collaboration with Tunisia's civil society.

In a statement, Saied insisted on adherence to diplomatic protocols and criticized actions taken outside official channels. The Tunisian administration's crackdown has affected numerous groups, triggering widespread protests amid economic and political turmoil. EU-Tunisia relations have deteriorated, particularly after Saied assumed extensive powers in 2021, sparking international concern and opposition claims of a coup.

