China's Massive U.S. Soybean Acquisitions Post-Trade Thaw

China has made substantial purchases of U.S. soybeans, securing at least 10 cargoes worth nearly $300 million. This move comes on the heels of improved trade relations between China and the United States following a recent conversation between the countries' leaders.

President Donald Trump highlighted the strength of U.S.-China relations after a phone call with President Xi Jinping, during which he urged an increase in Beijing's purchases of U.S. goods. Sources estimate these new soybean deals amount to 10-15 cargoes, each with a capacity of about 60,000 to 65,000 metric tons.

The cargoes are earmarked for January shipment from U.S. Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest ports. Despite U.S. soybean prices being steeper than those of Brazilian counterparts, China's state-run buyer COFCO has spearheaded these acquisitions, with plans for more substantial future purchases in alignment with agreements cited by U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)