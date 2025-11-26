Left Menu

Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge's Statements Amid Power Tussle

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge dismisses discussions with Rahul Gandhi over state leadership changes, asserting that the Congress high command will decide. He met Gandhi to discuss AI innovations and 'vote chori' issues. Speculations of power-sharing arise as the government reaches its term midpoint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:32 IST
Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge's Statements Amid Power Tussle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rumors of a potential leadership change in Karnataka, state Minister Priyank Kharge has dismissed claims of discussions with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the matter. Kharge clarified that decisions regarding any chief ministerial change will be left to the Congress high command.

Kharge stated his recent meeting with Gandhi was centered on advancements like the AI-ready personal computer launched at the Bengaluru tech summit and the 'vote chori' cases within the state. His comments come at a time when political speculations are rife about a power-sharing agreement involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Reports suggest upcoming meetings in New Delhi to address the issue, but Kharge emphasized there is no confusion within Congress, attributing the speculation to the media and opposition parties. He maintained that the high command will manage leadership decisions at an appropriate time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India
2
Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

 Global
3
Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape with World's Largest Refinery

Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape ...

 India
4
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025