Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge's Statements Amid Power Tussle

Amidst rumors of a potential leadership change in Karnataka, state Minister Priyank Kharge has dismissed claims of discussions with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the matter. Kharge clarified that decisions regarding any chief ministerial change will be left to the Congress high command.

Kharge stated his recent meeting with Gandhi was centered on advancements like the AI-ready personal computer launched at the Bengaluru tech summit and the 'vote chori' cases within the state. His comments come at a time when political speculations are rife about a power-sharing agreement involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Reports suggest upcoming meetings in New Delhi to address the issue, but Kharge emphasized there is no confusion within Congress, attributing the speculation to the media and opposition parties. He maintained that the high command will manage leadership decisions at an appropriate time.

