Priyank Kharge Denies Leadership Change Talks, Focuses on AI Innovations

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge dismissed rumors of discussing state leadership change with Rahul Gandhi. Instead, Kharge focused on AI personal computer developments during a meeting. With Congress's leadership decision pending, speculations loom amid power-sharing discussions. Kharge emphasizes clarity will come from the Congress high command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has refuted claims that he discussed a change in the state's leadership with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. According to Kharge, their recent meeting centered on the advancements of an AI-ready personal computer launched at the Bengaluru tech summit, not political upheaval.

As speculations regarding a potential leadership shift gain momentum, Kharge maintains that the Congress high command will provide clarity on the issue. The half-term mark of the Congress government has intensified power-sharing discussions between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Kharge reiterated the party's internal resolve, stating no confusion exists within Congress about leadership decisions. He acknowledged ongoing media speculations but emphasized that official decisions will be deliberated in upcoming high-level meetings, including those involving AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

