Unity March: A Step Towards National Cohesion

On Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the dual significance of freedom, focusing on both rights and duties, while urging national unity. His statement was read during the 'Unity March' flag-off in Gujarat's Anand district, celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

The 'padyatra' from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity in Narmada district honors the legacy of India's first home minister. Modi acknowledged the historic role of foot marches in the freedom struggle, enhancing societal cohesion and self-confidence. He noted that collective marches transform individual aspirations into a unified national path.

Coinciding with Constitution Day, the march aligns with initiatives like Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, with Modi expressing optimism about the youth's energy and public solidarity shaping India by 2047. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha were among those present at the inauguration of the march.

(With inputs from agencies.)