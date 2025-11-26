Left Menu

APCC President YS Sharmila Raises Alarm Over Threats to Indian Constitution

YS Sharmila, APCC president, warned against religious extremist forces allegedly attempting to undermine the Indian Constitution on Constitution Day. She highlighted concerns over efforts to provoke social division and jeopardize democratic values, urging all citizens to protect the Constitution's promise of rights and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:35 IST
APCC president YS Sharmila
  • Country:
  • India

On Constitution Day, APCC president YS Sharmila sounded the alarm over religious extremist forces allegedly attempting to undermine India's foundational document. In a press release, she criticized these organized efforts as an attack on the Constitution and a threat to the nation's unity and democratic principles.

Sharmila emphasized the Constitution's importance, describing it as more than just a document but a solemn promise ensuring every citizen's rights, dignity, and freedom. She claimed these groups aim to provoke division, erase history, and threaten democratic values.

Reaffirming her commitment, Sharmila vowed to stand against any subversive attempts to alter the Constitution, highlighting her belief in equality for all citizens regardless of wealth. She called on the public to join in defending the guiding force that shapes the nation's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

