U.S.-Russia Talks: Paving Paths to Ukraine Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is preparing for high-stakes discussions in Moscow aimed at securing peace in Ukraine, according to a Kremlin statement on Wednesday.

The proposed U.S.-backed peace plan has raised alarm among Ukrainian and European officials, fearing it may intentionally cater to Russian demands.

While talks advance, questions remain over potential concessions and the geopolitical ramifications of the ongoing war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

