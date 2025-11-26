U.S.-Russia Talks: Paving Paths to Ukraine Peace
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to discuss a potential peace plan with Russian leaders in Moscow. The plan aims to end the long-standing conflict in Ukraine, but concerns arise that it favors Russian interests. Talks will include President Trump and involve negotiations with Ukrainian and European officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:47 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is preparing for high-stakes discussions in Moscow aimed at securing peace in Ukraine, according to a Kremlin statement on Wednesday.
The proposed U.S.-backed peace plan has raised alarm among Ukrainian and European officials, fearing it may intentionally cater to Russian demands.
While talks advance, questions remain over potential concessions and the geopolitical ramifications of the ongoing war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
