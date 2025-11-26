Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Talks: Paving Paths to Ukraine Peace

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to discuss a potential peace plan with Russian leaders in Moscow. The plan aims to end the long-standing conflict in Ukraine, but concerns arise that it favors Russian interests. Talks will include President Trump and involve negotiations with Ukrainian and European officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:47 IST
U.S.-Russia Talks: Paving Paths to Ukraine Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, is preparing for high-stakes discussions in Moscow aimed at securing peace in Ukraine, according to a Kremlin statement on Wednesday.

The proposed U.S.-backed peace plan has raised alarm among Ukrainian and European officials, fearing it may intentionally cater to Russian demands.

While talks advance, questions remain over potential concessions and the geopolitical ramifications of the ongoing war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Economy: Signs of Growth Amid Challenges

Germany's Economy: Signs of Growth Amid Challenges

 Global
2
Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions

Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions

 United Kingdom
3
Redefining Loyalty: The New Professional Paradigm

Redefining Loyalty: The New Professional Paradigm

 India
4
Surprise Leak: UK's Fiscal Outlook Released Early

Surprise Leak: UK's Fiscal Outlook Released Early

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025