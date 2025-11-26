Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

Four CPI(M) workers, including district committee secretary Amitabha Datta, were injured in an attack during a rally in Tripura. The incident, following an attempted arson at the Congress office, has heightened political tensions. Authorities have intensified security measures but have yet to file a formal case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four CPI(M) workers, including the district committee secretary, were injured in an attack during a political rally in Dharmanagar, Tripura. The attack comes amid rising political tensions in the region.

The assault occurred a day after a failed arson attempt targeting the local Congress office, raising concerns about the volatile political climate.

Security has been increased in the area to prevent further violence, although no formal complaints have been lodged. Party leaders criticize the law and order situation as unrest continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

